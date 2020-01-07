National

Nirbhaya case: Forgive my son, urges convict’s mother; I had a daughter too, replies Nirbhaya’s mother

Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh. File

Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

An hour before a Delhi court directed that the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case be hanged on January 22, the mother of one of them, Mukesh Singh, pleaded with the court and Nirbhaya’s mother to forgive her son.

While the judge refused to entertain her plea, Nirbhaya’s mother said; “I had a daughter too.”

The convict’s mother entered the courtroom towards the end of the hearing, holding her sari in a gesture of begging.

“Please forgive my son. I am begging you for his life,” she said.

To this, the victim’s mother replied: “I had a daughter too. What happened with her, how can I forget? I have been waiting for justice for seven years...”

The judge then ordered silence in the courtroom. When she approached the judge, he left his seat.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, she said her son was framed because he was poor.

Delhi
sexual assault & rape
