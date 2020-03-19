Nirbhaya case | Delhi High Court rejects convicts’ plea seeking stay of execution

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on March 19 rejected an eleventh hour petition filed by the Nirbhaya case death row convicts seeking stay of execution scheduled to take place on March 20 at 5.30 am.

During the hearing, a bench comprising justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said that the Supreme Court has already held that the pending divorce plea was no longer relevant.

The bench also said the apex court’s judgement confirming death sentence has attained finality and the court cannot sit and review over it.

“We cannot say death warrant cannot be implemented because Akshay’s wife’s divorce plea is pending,” the bench said.

Three of the four death-row convicts, Akshay, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma moved the High Court in the evening challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution.

They, along with Mukesh Singh, are scheduled to be hanged at 5.30 am on March 20.

Earlier in the day, the trial court dismissed the plea of Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma seeking to stay the death warrants.

The trial court in its order also took note of the considerable time consumed by the judiciary in the case.

The court said the resilience of law signified the inherent safeguards against human errors and not the weakness of law.

Justice finally, says Nirbhaya's mother

After the pronouncement of the order, Nirbhaya’s mother said her daughter’s soul will now rest in peace and she had got justice seven years after the gruesome gangrape and murder that shook the nation.

“Finally the convicts will be hanged. Now I will get peace,” Asha Devi told PTI.

High-voltage drama ensued outside the Patiala House Courts complex following the hearing as Akshay’s wife fainted outside and said she and her minor son be hanged too.

She has filed a divorce petition saying she did not wish to live with the label of “a rapist’s widow“.

Devi, who beat herself with sandals, was consoled by the lawyers present outside the court.

The judge also pulled up one of the convicts for failing to exercise his legal remedy and challenge before the rejection of his mercy plea by the President.

“The condemned convict Pawan cannot be permitted to frustrate the course of law by simply opting to remain indolent. It is not a case wherein the convict is either unaware of his rights or is not able to exercise them for want of legal aid. One who seeks protection of law first needs to learn to respect it. Therefore, I do not find any plausible reasons to suspend the execution of death sentence simply because Pawan has opted not to exercise his legal remedy,” the judge said.

Advocate A.P. Singh, appearing for the convicts, also said that Akshay’s wife has filed for a divorce in a city court in Bihar, to which the special public prosecutor said any other petition does not fall under the purview of legal remedy in the present case.

When the judge was pronouncing the order, Akshay’s wife pleaded to the judge that justice was being denied to her.

The judge said, “There is Nirbhaya’s mother. You tell these to her. Order dismissed.”

On March 5, the court had issued fresh death warrants for March 20 at 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of Mukesh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay (31).

