Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC commences hearing on Centre’s plea against stay of execution of four convicts

The Delhi High Court on Sunday commenced hearing on Centre’s plea challenging stay on the execution of four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The proceedings are currently underway before Justice Suresh Kait.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is advancing arguments for the Centre.

Earlier on February 1, Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the four convicts, Mukesh Kumar, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh.

The court has also issued notice to DG (Prisons) and Tihar Jail authorities, seeking their stand on the central government’s plea.

The lawyer of the DG (Prisons) told the court that its orders would be complied with.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have taken process of law on a “joyride” and are acting in tandem to delay their execution.

He further told the court that the Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of the heinous crime are trying the patience of the country