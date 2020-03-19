Nirbhaya case | Delhi court reserves order on convicts’ plea seeking stay on execution of death penalty

New Delhi

The convicts said the second mercy plea of one of them was pending

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved order on plea of three of the four death row convicts Akshay Kumar, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma, seeking stay on their death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending.

The convicts had moved court on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana was informed by the public prosecutor that second mercy pleas of two convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta, were not entertained and were rejected on the ground that the first one was entertained and considered on merit.

He told the court that advocate A.P. Singh, counsel for the convicts, was giving false information stating second mercy plea of Pawan Gupta was pending and said that all the convict have exhausted their legal remedies.

Singh also said that convict Akshay’s wife has filed for a divorce in a city court in Bihar which was pending, to which the special public prosecutor said any other petition does not fall under the purview of legal remedy in the present case.

On March 5, a trial court had issued fresh death warrants for March 20 at 5.30 a.m., as the date for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).