National

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court offers death row convict Pawan Gupta legal aid

Police escort Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta. File

Police escort Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana expressed displeasure over delay from Pawan’s side, who said he has removed his earlier lawyer and will need time to engage a new one.

A Delhi court on Wednesday offered Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, legal aid after he said that he does not have a lawyer.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana expressed displeasure over delay from Pawan’s side, who said he has removed his earlier lawyer and will need time to engage a new one.

Nirbhaya’s parents and the Delhi government had moved the court on Tuesday seeking fresh death warrants for the convicts after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convicts.

The date of execution, first fixed for January 22 in Tihar jail, was later postponed for 6 a.m. on February 1 by a January 17 court order. The trial court had on January 31 stayed “till further orders” execution of the four convicts in the case, who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

The Tihar jail authorities had filed a status report on Tuesday before the trial court stating that no legal option was preferred by any convicts - Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) - in last seven-day period, granted by the Delhi High Court.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 3:31:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nirbhaya-case-delhi-court-offers-death-row-convict-pawan-gupta-legal-aid/article30799729.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY