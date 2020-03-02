Nirbhaya case: Delhi court defers hanging of 4 death row convicts till further order

New Delhi

02 March 2020 18:00 IST

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the death sentence cannot be executed pending disposal of the mercy petition of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.

A Delhi court Monday deferred till further order the hanging of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The hanging of the four convicts was scheduled for Tuesday at 6 AM.

The court passed the order on Pawan’s plea seeking to stay the execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday.