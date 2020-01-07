Nirbhaya rape case convicts to be hanged on January 22

A Delhi Court on January 7 confirmed death warrants against four death row convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

They will be hanged to death on January 22 at 7 a.m., the order pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora said.

During the hearing, the prosecution had said there was no application pending before any court or the President by any of the convicts and the review petition of all the convicts had been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, "Inbetween issuance and execution of death warrants, if the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so."

The counsel for two of the convicts Mukesh and Vinay said they were in process of filing curative petition in the apex court.

Akshay, who is 33, along with Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) gang-raped a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. She died of her injuries a few days later.