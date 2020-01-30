National

Nirbhaya case: death row convicts move court seeking stay on executions

The convicts in Nirbhaya rape case

Photo Credit: PTI

The plea mentioned before Special Judge A.K. Jain will be heard later in the day.

The lawyer for the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking a stay on their executions scheduled for February 1, saying legal remedies of some of them are yet to be availed.

The plea was mentioned before Special Judge A.K. Jain who said it will be heard later in the day.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

