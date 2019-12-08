Nirbhaya case convicts: Tihar jail approaches other prisons for hangman

With no hangman in Tihar, where the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case are lodged, the jail authorities have approached other prisons in the country to provide them with a hangman, sources said on December 8.

They said informal talks are under way with Uttar Pradesh prison authorities.

The Union Home Ministry on December 6 recommended to President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy plea filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows in the case. A day later, Sharma withdrew his plea, saying it was sent without his consent.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore. The brutality of the rape had shocked the nation and triggered massive protests. The Supreme Court on December 13, 2018, dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to four convicts in the case.

Also Read T.N. cop willing to be executioner to hang Nirbhaya case convicts

Located in West Delhi, Tihar jail is the biggest prison in the country and has had high-profile inmates. The 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was the last person hanged in the prison. He was hanged by Tihar jail personnel in February 2013.