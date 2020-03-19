Nirbhaya case | Three convicts move Delhi High Court for stay on execution

Three of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case moved the Delhi High Court March 19 evening challenging the trial court order declining to stay their execution scheduled for early morning on March 20.

A bench headed by Justice Manmohan is likely to hear the matter at 9 pm.

The plea was mentioned before the registry officials who put it up before the Chief Justice of the High Court who marked it to the bench headed by Justice Manmohan.

The trial court on March 19 afternoon dismissed the plea of Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma seeking to stay the death warrants.

They, along with Mukesh Singh, are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 morning at 5.30 am.