Nirbhaya case convicts did not express any ‘last wish’

What began after dusk on a cold December evening over seven years ago with Nirbhaya’s murder and gang-rape, ended with the execution of Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25) and Akshay Singh (31), at Jail No. 3 of Tihar prison, at dawn on March 20.

People gathered outside the jail and began a countdown when one minute was left for the clock to strike 5.30 a.m. The moment the news of the execution was confirmed by Tihar authorities, people started clapping and thanked the judiciary and Delhi police for delivering justice to Nirbhaya.

“I was passing through the area when I got to know about the hanging. I stepped out of my car with my six-year-old daughter and explained why people are celebrating. I am happy that, finally, Nirbhaya got justice. The convicts should have been hanged much earlier but they made a mockery of our judicial system,” said Jagvir Singh, a local.

According to jail authorities, all preparations related to the hanging were done and the convicts were put under watch. On Thursday night, Mukesh and Vinay had dinner but Akshay and Pawan refused.

“They had a sleepless night and all of them kept asking the on-duty jail staff about any update from court regarding their execution. At 3.30 a.m., jail staff reached their respective wards to prepare them for the execution and asked them to bathe,” said the officer.

The officer added that all of them refused to bathe and even refused morning tea when it was offered to them. Then, they were taken for a final medical check-up.

As per procedure, prisoners of all categories were kept in lock-up until the execution was over and the bodies were removed from the prison.

Mukesh, Pawan and Akshay changed their clothes but Vinay refused to do so and fell on the ground seeking forgiveness. Vinay was sobbing and requested jail staff to leave him as he did not want to die, the officer said.

The convicts were taken to the gallows and the execution was done. They were hanged together and the bodies remain suspended for half an hour before being brought down, after which the resident medical officer declared them dead, said a senior officer.

The convicts had reportedly not expressed any “last wish” or will to authorities. Their belongings and money they earned during their stay in jail will be handed over to their respective family members, the officer added.