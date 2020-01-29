National

Nirbhaya case: Another death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma moves mercy plea before President

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four convicts, in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. File

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four convicts, in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. File   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Before Vinay Sharma, death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea which was rejected by the President on January 17

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, his lawyer said.

Advocate A.P. Singh, who represents Vinay, said he has filed the mercy petition with the President House.

“I have filed mercy petition for Vinay before the President. I have submitted it by hand,” Mr. Singh told PTI.

The apex court has already rejected the curative petition of Vinay.

Before Vinay, another death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea which was rejected by the President on January 17.

The apex court on January 29 dismissed plea filed by Mukesh challenging the rejection of his mercy petition.

