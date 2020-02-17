Nirbhaya case: All convicts to be executed on March 3 at 6 am

A Delhi court on Monday issued fresh death warrants for all four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gang rape and murder case for March 3 at 6 am.

The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana pursuant to pleas by Tihar Jail and victim’s parents, seeking issuance of a fresh date to hang the death row convicts.

This is the third time that the trial court has issued death warrants against the convicts — Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31).

The Court also discharged advocate Vrinda Grover as counsel for convict Mukesh and instead appointed legal aid counsel advocate Ravi Qazi to represent him.

Mr. Qazi, who is already representing convict Pawan, said that Pawan wanted to move curative and mercy petitions.

The victim’s parents and Tihar Jail have moved the application seeking fresh death warrants for the four convicts after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of a fresh date for the execution of the convicts.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed the execution of the four convicts in the case.

Remedies exhausted

Except Pawan Gupta, all the convicts have exhausted the legal remedies available to file a curative petition before the Supreme Court. The President has also rejected the mercy pleas of Singh, Kumar and Sharma.

The four convicts were sentenced to death by a local court. The order has been upheld by the High Court and the Supreme Court.