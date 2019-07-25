National

Nirav Modi remanded to judicial custody in U.K. until August 22

The fugitive diamond merchant has been in prison since his arrest in March.

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until August 22. During a short remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via videolink from Wandsworth prison, the judge extended Modi’s remand till August 22.

Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March. He appeared for the first time since his bail appeal was rejected by the U.K. High Court earlier last month.

