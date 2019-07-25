Nirav Modi remanded to judicial custody in U.K. until August 22

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until August 22. During a short remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via videolink from Wandsworth prison, the judge extended Modi’s remand till August 22.
Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March. He appeared for the first time since his bail appeal was rejected by the U.K. High Court earlier last month.
