Nineteen top IRS officers posted in IT Department reshuffle

The order was issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) late Wednesday night.

Over a dozen top-ranking IRS officers have been given new postings and transfer orders to head the country-wide Income Tax Department assessment ranges and specialised wings, an official communication said.

The order was issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) late Wednesday night for a total of 19 officers in the senior-most ranks of Principal Chief Commissioner of income tax and principal director general of income tax.

The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

The orders are for officers from the 1984 (only one officer), 1986 (nine) and 1987 (nine) batches of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) out of which 14 have been given new postings on promotion while the rest have been transferred.

The officers will head Income Tax Department ranges in the north-west region (headquartered at Chandigarh), Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, Od isha, Rajasthan, TamilNadu and Puducherry, West Bengal and Sikkim, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana among others.

Officers have also been posted as the head of the department to specialised directorates of the Tax Department like exemptions, legal and research, the national e-assessment centre and national faceless assessment centre among others.

“The vacancies in these positions were existing for varied lengths of time,” a senior officer told PTI.

The Income Tax Department under the CBDT is responsible for collection of revenue under the direct taxes category that includes personal income tax and corporate tax.