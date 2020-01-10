‘Nine suspects’ in JNU violence identified, claim Delhi Police

Five days after the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi Police, at a press conference on Friday, claimed that they had identified “nine suspects” for the attack by masked goons.

Joy Tirkey, DCP (Crime) and head of the special investigation team formed to investigate the violence, released pictures of the ‘suspects’ that they had obtained from mobile recordings.

He targeted the Left groups by name as being responsible for the violence but did not mention the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) even once. Earlier, the police had described the violence as a “clash” between two groups.

Both Mr. Tirkey and Mandeep Randhawa, Delhi police spokesman, erred publicly in describing the Students Federation of India as Students “Front” of India on more than one occasion.

After the media briefing, Mr. Tirkey immediately rushed towards his car and refused to take any questions. At the briefing, he said students groups and unions attacked the Periyar Hostel and server room but did not reveal the name of the groups involved in the attack on teachers and inside the Sabarmati Hostel.

All the photos released by police were in daylight while the Sabarmati Hostel was attacked after sunset. The police did not throw any light on the armed masked miscreants photographed at Sabarmati.

“A scuffle on January 5 was triggered when a group of students vandalised CIS room and damaged the server, resulting in delay in the registration process. Another group of students when opposed the act, got in the fight but it was timely intervened by security guards and they were dispersed,” said Mr Tirkey.

He said that at 3.45 p.m., a group of students attacked a room in Periyar. After this, a WhatsApp group (Unity Against Left) was formed at 5 p.m.

A large group of miscreants attacked teachers and students gathered at Sabarmati T-point for a peace meeting. The mob also attacked specific rooms in Sabarmati.

“We have also identified the administrator of the Whatsapp Group among the nine suspects. The investigation is yet to be concluded. We are identifying more suspects,” he added.