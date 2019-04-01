National

Nine quakes hit Andaman and Nicobar islands in two hours

An aerial view of Port Blair near the airport, capital of the Andaman and Nicobar islands. File photo

An aerial view of Port Blair near the airport, capital of the Andaman and Nicobar islands. File photo   | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 am on Monday.

Nine medium intensity earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 4.7 to 5.2, hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Monday morning, all in a span of two hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 am followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later.

The last jolt was recorded at 6.54 am with a magnitude of 5.2, it said.

The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.

It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.

