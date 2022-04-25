Nine Pak. nationals arrested while trying to smuggle over 50 kg heroin off Gujarat

A file photo of Indian Coast Guard personnel inspecting a Pakistani boat at Jakhau Port in the Arabian sea in Kutch, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 25, 2022 11:05 IST

The operation was carried out jointly by Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard.

Nine Pakistani nationals have been apprehended while trying to smuggle more than 250 kg heroin worth ₹280 crore into India via sea route off the Gujarat coast, officials said on Monday, April 25, 2022.

The operation was jointly carried out by Gujarat’s ATS and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat Al Haj when it ventured into the Indian waters, the defence spokesperson said in a statement.

Second in recent weeks

This is a second instance of major drug seizure by the Indian agencies off the Gujarat coast. Last week, heroin worth ₹1,500 crore was recovered by the ATS and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from a container at Kandla port in Kutch.

As per the details shared by the Indian Coast Guard officials, Pakistani boat Al Haj with 9 Pakistani crew members entered Indian waters late on Sunday, April 24, 2022 night. With advanced intelligence, a coast guard boat with 2 Gujarat ATS operatives intercepted the boat attempting to return to Pakistan throwing away narcotics packets in water, which were recovered by the agencies.

The India Coast Guard boat started the hot pursuit of the Pakistani fishing boat. The boat was capable of high speed and was stopped forcibly as the Indian boat had to fire at the boat to prevent its escape.