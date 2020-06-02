Watch | Nine NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra

IMD has issued a red alert (extremely heavy rain at isolated places) for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for Wednesday.

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed nine teams in Maharashtra ahead of the cyclone warning by IMD.

Three NDRF teams are in Mumbai, two in Palghar and one each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The cyclonic storm Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, bringing in its wake heavy rains.