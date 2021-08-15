Nine military personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra

NEW DELHI

15 August 2021 00:09 IST

Capt. Ashutosh Kumar honoured posthumously.

Nine military personnel were awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, one of them posthumously, while Kargil hero Sub. Maj. (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav — a Param Vir Chakra awardee — has been awarded the rank of Honorary Captain by the President on the eve of Independence Day.

“President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, has approved 144 gallantry awards to armed forces, police and paramilitary personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2021,” the Defence Ministry said. These include one Ashok Chakra, one Kirti Chakra, 15 Shaurya Chakras, 120 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President also awarded one Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) and three Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service) to Coast Guard personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry and meritorious service.

All the six Shaurya Chakras from the Army were awarded for counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir of which five of the personnel were with Rashtriya Rifles battalions. Captain Sachin Reuben Sequeira from the Navy and Group Captain Perminder Antil, Commanding Officer of a Su-30 MKI Squadron since January 2020, and Wing Commander Varun Singh, pilot in a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Squadron, from the Air Force were awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

‘Indomitable courage’

According to the award citation, late Capt. Ashutosh Kumar from 18 Madras Regiment was recommended for the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for “displaying indomitable courage and professional acumen of highest order in saving his fellow soldier’s life and eliminating hardcore terrorist with utter disregard to his own safety”.

On November 8, 2020, Capt. Kumar was performing duties of the Ghatak Platoon Commander close to the Line of Control (LoC). On receipt of information of likely escape of terrorists, he proceeded to establish stops along the likely routes of escape and spotted the terrorists, the citation said.

“Sensing grave danger to own troops and seeing the terrorist escape, the officer with utter disregard for his safety and displaying grit of steel while being completely exposed to terrorist fire, took an aimed shot and brought down the terrorist at a very close range. In the ensuring gunfire, he sustained a gunshot wound and died on the spot.”

In Honorary Commissions for Army personnel, the President approved 337 Honorary Captains and 1,358 Honorary Lieutenants for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO).

Sub. Maj. Yadav is the youngest to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest gallantry award, at the age of 19 for his valour during the 1999 Kargil conflict.