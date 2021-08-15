Nine military personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra, one posthumously

At the age of 19, Hony Lt Yadav is the youngest to be awarded Param Vir Chakra

Nine military personnel were awarded Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, one of them posthumously, while hero of 1999 Kargil conflict, Sub Maj (Honorary Lieutenant) Yogendra Singh Yadav, Param Vir Chakra (PVC), has been awarded the rank of Honorary Captain by the President on the eve of the Independence Day.

“President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, has approved 144 Gallantry awards to armed forces, police and paramilitary personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2021,” the Defence Ministry said. These include one Ashok Chakra, one Kirti Chakra, 15 Shaurya Chakras, 120 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President also awarded one Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) and three Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service) to Coast Guard personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry and meritorious service. In Honourary Commissions for Army personnel, the President has approved 337 Honorary Captains and 1,358 Honorary Lieutenants for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO).

All the six Shaurya Chakras from the Army were awarded for counter terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir of which five of the personnel were with Rashtriya Rifles battalions. Captain Sachin Reuben Sequeira from the Navy and Group Captain Perminder Antil, Commanding Officer of a Su-30 MKI Squadron since January 2020, and Wing Commander Varun Singh, pilot in a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Squadron, were awarded Shaurya Chakra from the Air Force.

According to the award citation, Late Capt Ashutosh Kumar from 18 Madras Regiment was recommended for Shaurya Chakra posthumously for “displaying indomitable courage and professional acumen of highest order in saving his fellow soldier’s life and eliminating hardcore terrorist with utter disregard to his own safety”.

On November 8, 2020 Capt Kumar was performing duties of the Ghatak Platoon Commander close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. On receipt of information of likely escape of terrorists, he proceeded to establish stops along the likely routes of escape and at 0630 hours spotted escaping terrorists, the citation said.

The officer continued to maintain contact and closed in on the terrorists, and while doing so the scout of the group sustained a bullet injury.

“Sensing grave danger to own troops and seeing the terrorist escape, officer with utter disregard to his personal safety and displaying grit of steel while being completely exposed to terrorist fire, with complete calmness took an aimed shot and brought down the terrorist at a very close range. In the ensuring gunfire, he sustained a gunshot wound and succumbed to injuries on the spot.”

Honorary Commission is granted to serving JCOs on Independence Day and Republic Day in their last year of service as recognition of their exemplary service and contribution.

“The President is pleased to award honorary commission to the rank of Honorary Captain, Lieutenant on the eve of Independence Day 2021 to the under mentioned Honorary Lieutenants, JCOs on active list under Para 177 of Regulation for the Army 1987, with effect from August 15, 2021 subject to the individual not being under any disciplinary action and satisfactory continued performance,” the notification on Honourary Commissions said.

Hony Lt Yadav is the youngest to be awarded the PVC, the highest gallantry award, at the age of 19 for his actions during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

On Friday, the government had approved an increase in the number of JCOs for honorary commission to the rank of Lieutenant from 12 per 1,000 JCOs to 15, the Army said on Friday. There are around one lakh JCOs and form an important link between the officers and the other ranks.