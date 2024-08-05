GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine Kanwariyas electrocuted to death in Bihar, two injured

The incident took place in Sultanpur village in Industrial police station area around 11.15 p.m. on August 4

Published - August 05, 2024 12:05 pm IST - Hajipur (Bihar)

PTI

At least nine Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death and two others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in Bihar's Vaishali district, a senior official said on August 5.

The incident took place in Sultanpur village in Industrial police station area around 11.15 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials investigating the matter said action will be taken if lapses are found on anyone's part.

"Nine pilgrims (Kanwariyas) died and two others sustained injuries when the top portion of their vehicle touched a high-tension overhead wire in Sultanpur village under the jurisdiction of Industrial police station. They were going to Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur to perform Jalabhishek," Vaishali District Magistrate Yashpal Meena told PTI.

"Preliminary investigation suggested that the victims did not take the dedicated route fixed for the Kanwariyas. The two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital. Both of them are out of danger. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," he said.

The DM said that the district administration has ascertained the identity of the deceased, who hailed from Vaishali and adjoining areas, and ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each have been provided to the next of the kin of the deceased.

He said the matter is being investigated.

Rambabu Baitha, Sub-divisional Officer of Hajipur-Sadar, had earlier claimed that three were injured in the incident.

