Nikita Tomar murder: 32 held for Ballabgarh violence

Three protesters test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-two people were arrested by the Faridabad Police in connection with the violence on Sunday during a Sarv Biradari Sangathan gathering at Ballabgarh, to seek justice for Nikita Tomar, who was shot dead by a stalker and his friend last week.

The arrested persons were produced before a court on Monday and sent to jail. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC at Ballabgarh police station. The police said the 32 persons belonged to Delhi, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal.

Testing for COVID-19

The Faridabad Police said as three of those arrested had tested positive for COVID-19. they advised all those present in the panchayat to get tested for the coronavirus. The police added that the organisers of the panchayat would be quarantined.

Police Commissioner O.P. Singh said security was provided to the parents and brother of Nikita. The deceased’s brother has also been given an arms licence for self-defence.

More than 200 demonstrators had gathered in Ballabgarh and pelted stones at shops and the police, and tried to block the National Highway-44 (New Delhi-Agra) on Sunday afternoon. Ten police personnel sustained injuries during incident.