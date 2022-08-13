Nigerian woman with foreign travel history makes it fifth monkeypox case in Delhi

The Hindu Bureau August 13, 2022 15:26 IST

Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP Hospital with monkeypox while one patient was discharged from the facility.

Lab assistants performing tests for diagnosis of monkeypox virus through real time. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Raghunathan. S. R

Delhi has reported its fifth confirmed case of monkeypox, said Dr. Suresh Kumar, medical director of Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, said on August 13, 2022. The fifth case is a 22-year-old woman, a Nigerian national, who has been living in Delhi, he said. She has travel history to a foreign country, which was about a month ago. “She was admitted with fever and skin lesions and her test result has come out to be positive,” Dr. Suresh said. This is the second woman testing positive for monkeypox in Delhi.



