Nigeria to honour PM Modi with GCON award

Updated - November 17, 2024 12:20 pm IST

Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who has been awarded with GCON in 1969

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Nigerian delegates upon his arrival at the airport, in Abuja, Nigeria on November 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nigeria to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘The Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger’ [GCON] award.

Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who has been awarded with GCON in 1969. This will be the 17th such international award being conferred on PM Modi by a country.

PM Modi arrived in Nigeria on Sunday (November 17, 2024) on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years. He is on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. From Nigeria, he will travel to Brazil.

(With inputs from PTI)

