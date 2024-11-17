Nigeria to honour PM Modi with GCON award

Nigeria to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘The Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger’ [GCON] award.

Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who has been awarded with GCON in 1969. This will be the 17th such international award being conferred on PM Modi by a country.

PM Modi arrived in Nigeria on Sunday (November 17, 2024) on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years. He is on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. From Nigeria, he will travel to Brazil.

(With inputs from PTI)

