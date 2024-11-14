NIFT’s craft cluster projects enriching J&K’s artisans, crafts: L-G Manoj Sinha

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday )November 13, 2024) highlighted the efforts of the Srinagar campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) “in supporting J&K’s artisans and enriching the local crafts through Craft Cluster Projects”, where students get to work with local artisans of different trades in different parts of the Valley.

L-G Sinha, while addressing the convocation ceremony at the NIFT campus in Budgam, said the institute was able to “provide a complete, meaningful, relevant education in the area of design development, fashion management and fashion communication to strengthen the brand positioning of apparels and crafts, especially in J&K through Craft Cluster Centers”.

He described J&K as “a repository of Indian creative traditions. Kashmir manifests in various handicraft and handloom products. We are committed to provide necessary opportunities and facilities to empower and unlock the potential of our talented weavers and craftsmen.

He stressed the need to implement the inclusive approach in spreading the benefits of expertise and exposure earned at NIFT to handicrafts and handloom industry.

“NIFT has emerged as a premier fashion institution of the country and produces professional human resources for the textile and apparel industry. Your collective aim should be to build global brands. Your creativity, innovation, value edition and your dedication for cultivating the personality of your products will help in making fashion design, technology and lifestyle accessory industry competitive in the international market,” he said.

The Lt. Governor also paid tribute to well-known fashion designer Rohit Bal, who was born in Srinagar, and was known for his contributions to the Indian fashion industry.

“Mr. Bal’s innovative and dynamic approach will inspire NIFT’s students to become catalysts for stronger and sustainable growth in this sector,” he added.

The Lt. Governor impressed upon the creative minds to address the emerging challenges of domestic apparel and textile industry and “make India fashion capital of the world”.

“Youth are the inheritors of our great civilization. I firmly believe India’s unique cultural and historical identity and dedication of our youth to weave magic into creative products will bring far-reaching changes in the fashion industry,” the Lt. Governor said.

The event was attended by Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner, Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rajiv Omprakash, DIG CKR Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; and Prof. Monika Gupta, Director, NIFT Srinagar.