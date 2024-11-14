 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIFT’s craft cluster projects enriching J&K’s artisans, crafts: L-G Manoj Sinha

He described J&K as “a repository of Indian creative traditions

Published - November 14, 2024 07:46 am IST - Srinagar:

The Hindu Bureau
Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha | Photo Credit: PTI

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday )November 13, 2024) highlighted the efforts of the Srinagar campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) “in supporting J&K’s artisans and enriching the local crafts through Craft Cluster Projects”, where students get to work with local artisans of different trades in different parts of the Valley.

L-G Sinha, while addressing the convocation ceremony at the NIFT campus in Budgam, said the institute was able to “provide a complete, meaningful, relevant education in the area of design development, fashion management and fashion communication to strengthen the brand positioning of apparels and crafts, especially in J&K through Craft Cluster Centers”.

He described J&K as “a repository of Indian creative traditions. Kashmir manifests in various handicraft and handloom products. We are committed to provide necessary opportunities and facilities to empower and unlock the potential of our talented weavers and craftsmen.

He stressed the need to implement the inclusive approach in spreading the benefits of expertise and exposure earned at NIFT to handicrafts and handloom industry. 

“NIFT has emerged as a premier fashion institution of the country and produces professional human resources for the textile and apparel industry. Your collective aim should be to build global brands. Your creativity, innovation, value edition and your dedication for cultivating the personality of your products will help in making fashion design, technology and lifestyle accessory industry competitive in the international market,” he said.

The Lt. Governor also paid tribute to well-known fashion designer Rohit Bal, who was born in Srinagar, and was known for his contributions to the Indian fashion industry. 

“Mr. Bal’s innovative and dynamic approach will inspire NIFT’s students to become catalysts for stronger and sustainable growth in this sector,” he added.

The Lt. Governor impressed upon the creative minds to address the emerging challenges of domestic apparel and textile industry and “make India fashion capital of the world”.

“Youth are the inheritors of our great civilization. I firmly believe India’s unique cultural and historical identity and dedication of our youth to weave magic into creative products will bring far-reaching changes in the fashion industry,” the Lt. Governor said.

The event was attended by Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner, Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rajiv Omprakash, DIG CKR Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; and Prof. Monika Gupta, Director, NIFT Srinagar.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:46 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.