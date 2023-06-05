NIA yet to file final reports in train derailment cases of Kuneru and Kanpur Nagar

June 05, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is yet to file final reports in the train derailment cases of Andhra Pradesh’s Kuneru (2017) and Kanpur Nagar in Uttar Pradesh (2016).

The Hyderabad police had registered the Kuneru case on January 21, 2017, and days later the agency took over the probe following a directive from the Union Home Ministry. Provisions under the Railways Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked. In the incident involving Up Jagdalpur Vijaywada Express, 46 persons had been killed.

Back then, the Central government was of the opinion that the act of derailment was a suspected terrorist act by Left Wing extremists.

The second case involving the derailment of the Indore Patna Express was initially registered on November 21, 2016. The NIA re-registered it on January 27, 2017, based on a reference from the Union Home Ministry. In this case also, UAPA provisions were added apart from those under the Indian Penal Code and the Railways Act.

Over 140 people were killed and about 200 injured in the incident. At that time, the Centre suspected that the derailment happened due to a deliberate conspiracy by a group of persons. Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology were roped in. They had reportedly concluded that no explosive had been found on the rail track.

