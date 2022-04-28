NIA to take over April 22 Sunjwan terror attack case

Attack took place two days ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Jammu

A security officer stands near a police vehicle damaged in a clash with suspected militants at Sunjwan area in Jammu on April. 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Attack took place two days ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is taking over the probe into the terror attack on a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle ferrying 15 security personnel at Sunjwan in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of April 22, following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The State police earlier arrested two locals in connection with the attack, which was “carried out by two Pashto–speaking fidayeen of the Jaish–e–Muhammad (JeM)”, two days ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu.

The incident took place when the security personnel were on their way for a cordon and search operation. A CISF officer and two unidentified terrorists were killed, while four security personnel, including two CISF jawans and two policemen, were injured in the exchange of fire. A day later, NIA chief Kuldeep Singh visited the place .

According to the local police, the terrorists had recently infiltrated into the Indian territory and were picked up from Samba in a vegetable truck belonging to one Bilal Ahmad Wagay from Anantnag’s Kokernag.