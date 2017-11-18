NIA team visits slain RSS leader’s house in Ludhiana

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Saturday visited the residence of the slain RSS leader Ravinder Gosain in Ludhiana and the area where he was killed last month, an official said.

The 12-member team, headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, reached Ludhiana on Friday evening. During the visit to Gosain’s residence on Saturday morning, the team recorded the statements of his family.

The team met Ludhiana Police Commissioner R.N. Dhoke and a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Gagan Ajit Singh, which was formed by the Punjab government to probe the case, sources said.

“The State police shared all details of to the case with NIA team,” the official added

The NIA took over the probe from the police following a Home Ministry order on Thursday, nearly a month after the State decided to hand over the investigation, and the police claim of the role of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence in the murder.

The NIA re-registered the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. On October 17, Gosain, 60, was returning home after attending a morning drill (RSS Shakha) when he was attacked near his house. He died on the spot as the attackers fled.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh handed over the probe to the NIA and announced ₹5 lakh in compensation to Gosain’s family and a government job to one of his progeny.