NIA takes over probe in Murshidabad bomb blast

New Delhi

03 March 2021 02:10 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe relating to a bomb explosion at the Nimita railway station in West Bengal that injured 22 people, including West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain.

The incident occurred in February, when Mr. Hossain, Minister of State for Labour, was critically injured in the explosion.

“The case was initially registered as FIR No. 05/21 dated 17.02.2021 u/s 326, 307 & 120B of IPC and 3 & 4 of Explosive Substance Act against unknown miscreants at Azimganj GRP P.S., Murshidabad District, West Bengal on the statement of Md. Allarakha. NIA re-registered the case and has taken over the investigation today,” the probe agency said in a statement on Tuesday. The case was being investigated by West Bengal CID.

Advertising

Advertising

Soon after the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the Centre should take responsibility as the attack happened on the premises of Indian Railways. She also said the attack was a “pre-planned conspiracy” and that the Minister was being pressurised to switch political parties for the past few months.