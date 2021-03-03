NIA takes over espionage case

Ex-servicemen held for ‘sharing’ classified information with Pak. entities

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe a case where an ex-servicemen was arrested in January from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sharing classified information of the Army with “pseudonymn entities” being operated by Pakistani intelligence officials.

The NIA took over the probe in the January 8 case registered by the Uttar Pradesh police.

The police had information that unknown officers of the Pakistan intelligence agency had hatched a conspiracy to obtain classified information from officials of the Army by luring them through pseudonymous entities.

The police identified Saurabh Sharma, a jawan who was discharged from service in June 2020 on medical grounds, to have allegedly shared such information with the Pakistani officials.

The police alleged that in lieu of the information, Sharma received funds from multiple sources and the money was transferred into the account of his wife.

The money was allegedly transferred by Anas Giteli, a resident of Godhra in Gujarat.

The MHA said due to ramifications on national security, the case was being transferred to the NIA.