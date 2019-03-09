NIA summons Mirwaiz, Naseem Geelani for enquiry

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned the Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Naseem Geelani, younger son of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for questioning in a 2017 terror financing case, a senior official said. The Mirwaiz is the first top-ranking separatist to be summoned by the NIA.

Both the Mirwaiz and Mr. Naseem Geelani have been asked to appear at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

The NIA’s notice to the Mirwaiz reads: “It appears you are acquainted with the circumstances of a case under investigation by the NIA. You are required to report before the NIA on March 11 at 10.30 a.m. for the purpose of your examination.”

Talking to The Hindu, the Mirwaiz confirmed the issuance of the notice but refused to comment on the development. A Hurriyat spokesman described the NIA notice as “an attempt to arm twist the leadership of Kashmir into submission.”

“The Mirwaiz was not questioned after the case was registered in 2017. That is why summons have been issued to him now,” said the official. Recently, the Jammu & Kashmir administration had withdrawn security provided to him.

Mr. Naseem Geelani has been summoned earlier also.

The NIA had on February 26 carried out searches at the premises of separatist leaders, including the Mirwaiz, in connection with the case related to financing of terrorist and separatist groups in J&K.

The NIA team, accompanied by the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, searched the residences of some of the separatist leaders, including the Mirwaiz, Mr. Naeem Geelani, and Ashraf Sehrai, chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

The houses of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, Zaffar Bhat and Masarat Alam were also raided.

Barring the Mirwaiz and Mr. Sehrai, all other leaders were jailed for some time. The NIA had questioned two maternal uncles of the Mirwaiz — Maulvi Manzoor and Maulvi Shafat — and his close aides last year. Both Mr. Manzoor and Mr. Shafat are retired senior government officers.

The NIA had registered a case on May 30, 2017 against the separatist and secessionist leaders, including members of the Hurriyat Conference, who have been acting in connivance with active militants of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and other outfits.

The case was registered for raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in J&K, and for causing disruption in the Kashmir valley by pelting security forces with stones, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

Shutdown tomorrow

The NIA notice comes just 11 days after an NIA raid at the Mirwaiz’s residence in Srinagar in which the agency said “incriminating documents” had been recovered. A trade body has called for a shutdown tomorrow in protest of the NIA issuing summons to the Mirwaiz.

Earlier, this week, JKLF chief Yasin Malik was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted to a jail in Jammu.