NIA summons IIT Guwahati professor

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday summoned Arupjyoti Saikia, a faculty member of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

An IIT spokesperson confirmed his summoning as a witness in an unspecified case. It is believed that the case is connected with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Professor Saikia has research interest in the economic, environmental and political history of modern Assam. Among his books is The Unquiet River: A Biography of the Brahmaputra.