NIA summons IISER Kolkata scientist in Elgar Parishad case

06 September 2020 01:20 IST

It’s an attempt by government to clamp down on all the dissenting voices, says civil rights group

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Partho Sarathi Roy, associate professor of biological sciences at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research ( IISER), Kolkata, in connection with the Elgar Parishad case later this month.

The NIA took over the case from the Pune Police, which is related to the violence in Bhima-Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

The scientist is also a well-known social worker and Convenor of Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC) West Bengal chapter. Prof. Roy, who holds a Ph.D. in molecular virology from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, was arrested in 2012 by the Trinamool Congress government for participating in a protest against an eviction drive of slum dwellers at Nonadanga. He had to spend 10 days behind the bars then.

Members of the Association of Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), a civil rights group, held the protest during the day at Garia in connection with the summons issued to the scientist.

“The government is trying to clamp down on all the dissenting voices. We protest the summons issued to Prof. Roy. He has been vocal against the various policies of the government including the management of COVID-19 in the country,” said Ranajit Sur, central secretariat member of the APDR.

NIA interrogates Chatradhar Mahato

Recently, the NIA also questioned Chatradhar Mahato, former leader of an ultra left outfit who had recently joined the Trinamool Congress, in connection with the blockade of the Rajdhani Express and murder of a CPI(M) leader.

Highlighting the issue, the APDR wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to stop the NIA probe. It pointed out that investigation has already been completed in the case and law and order is a State subject. The probe was an infringement on the State’s jurisdiction, it said.