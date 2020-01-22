NIA shifts Davinder Singh, three militants to Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) shifted arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh and three militants, including ‘commander’ Syed Naveed Mushtaq, alias Babu, to Jammu on Wednesday.

DySP Singh was arrested while ferrying three Hizb militants in a private vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on January 11. They will be formally produced before the NIA court.

Sources said the police officer and the three others were taken outside the Valley in two separate flights.

DySP Singh is facing charges under Section 7 of the Arms Act, Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 18, 19, 39 and 48 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Safe house identified

Meanwhile, a team of the NIA encircled a house in Srinagar’s Gulshan Nagar area, following a tip-off that Hizb ‘commander’ Babu used it as a safe haven during his stay in Srinagar.

Preliminary investigations suggest the house is owned by a doctor, who is currently posted in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The NIA called off the raid after it found the house locked from the outside and there was no one inside, officials said. The house has been sealed, they said.

One person has been arrested for questioning related to the case, said officials. They did not reveal his identity.

There was a sudden spurt in operations against militants in south Kashmir following the arrest of the police officer and the militants, in which at least seven militants were killed.

Militant killed

Meanwhile, an unidentified militant was killed in an ongoing operation in Khrew area in Pulwama’s Awantipora area, where two jawans were killed on Tuesday in the initial phase of the operation.

Officials said the operation was suspended during the night and was resumed on Wednesday. “One or two more militants are believed to be hiding in the forest area,” said the police.