NIA secures extradition of ‘pro-Khalistan’ terror accused from UAE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested the brother of designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh aka Landa after securing his extradition from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a case registered in 2022.

The accused had been identified as Tarsem Singh, who is from Tarn Taran in Punjab and was wanted by the NIA for his links with the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The agency said he was a key aide of foreign-based “terrorists” Landa and Harwinder Sandhu aka Rinda.

A non-bailable warrant of arrest was issued against Tarsem Singh in June 2023. “Wanted in the NIA case..., he was a key member of BKI and an important terror node of designated terrorists Rinda and Landa in the UAE,” it said.

Tarsem Singh was initially picked up by the local law enforcement agency in Abu Dhabi in November 2023 following the issuance of the warrant by an NIA special court and a subsequent Interpol Red Notice against him on November 13, 2023. “Eventually, on Friday, he was extradited from the UAE to India in adherence to INTERPOL’s due processes,” said the NIA.

As alleged by the NIA, Tarsem Singh was actively involved in arranging and providing terror funds to India-based associates of Rinda and Landa. He was also involved in the channelisation of terror funds through multiple routes.

Registered on August 20, 2022, the case relates to terror activities of chiefs/members of proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), BKI, International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), etc. who have established a large network of operators across India.

“These outfits are working through operatives/members of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs to smuggle arms, ammunition, explosives, and Improvised Explosive Devices from across the border. They have been using narcotics trafficking, extortions, hawala trading, etc to generate funds for carrying out terrorist activities on the Indian soil,” it said.

The extradition proceedings were facilitated by the Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which coordinated with the NIA and the Abu Dhabi unit of Interpol.

A team representing the NIA had travelled to the UAE to bring Tarsem Singh back to India.