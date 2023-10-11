HamberMenu
NIA secures conviction of one accused in ISIS Abu Dhabi module case

A special court in Delhi has pronounced Adnan Hassan guilty in the case that pertains to a criminal conspiracy involving two other Indian nationals.

October 11, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured the conviction of an accused in the ISIS Abu Dhabi module case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment.

A special court in Delhi has pronounced Adnan Hassan guilty in the case that pertains to a criminal conspiracy involving two other Indian nationals, Sheikh Azhar Al Islam Sattar Sheikh and Mohammed Farhan Mohammed Rafiq Shaikh.

“These individuals are members of the proscribed terrorist organisation, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), along with other yet unidentified associates. Their conspiracy aimed at identifying, motivating, radicalising, recruiting, and training susceptible youth for planning and execution of terrorist attacks,” the agency said.

The agency had registered the case on January 28, 2016, following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Hassan was arrested the next day.

“The investigation has revealed that Adnan Hassan used a variety of online platforms and methods, including posts, news articles, comments, videos, images, and the commentary of Islamic scholars, to motivate individuals to join the ISIS. He also provided financial support to the accused Abdullah Basith and other associates,” it said.

Based on the findings, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against Hassan in July 2016.

