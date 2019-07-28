National

NIA searches residences of 4 cross-LoC traders in Kashmir’s Baramulla

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarter, in New Delhi.

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarter, in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

more-in

No immediate confirmation if any detentions or seizures were made during the raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 28 conducted searches at the residence of four cross-Line of Control (LoC) traders in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town in connection with an illegal funding case.

An NIA team carried out searches at the residences of Tariq Ahmed Mir of Kanlibagh Baramulla,Tanvir Ahmad Mir alias Kaka Mir of Chinar Bagh Baramulla, Bilal Ahmad Bhat of Kanispora Baramulla and Asif Akbar Lone of Ifaat Colony Kanlibagh Baramulla.

It could not be immediately confirmed if any detentions or seizures were made during the raids.

The NIA had carried several raids in parts of Kashmir in connection with the funding case registered by the probe agency this week.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 4:36:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nia-searches-residences-of-4-cross-loc-traders/article28737596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY