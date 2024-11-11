 />
NIA searches premises of suspects linked to Bangladesh-based al-Qaeda network

Searches were conducted across five States and one Union Territory, uncovering terror funding activities by Bangladeshi nationals linked to al-Qaeda

Published - November 11, 2024 11:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Devesh K Pandey
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said its probe into their antecedents revealed that the accused had procured forged documents for concealing their real identities. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (November 11, 2024) carried out searches at nine locations across five States and one Union Territory in connection with the alleged activities promoted by some Bangladeshi nationals as part of the banned terror group al-Qaeda’s conspiracy to “destabilise” India.

The crackdown began early in the morning when multiple teams searched the premises linked to the individuals suspected of supporting and funding the activities of al-Qaeda in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Assam.

“The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents showing detailed banking transactions, digital devices, including mobile phones, and other evidence related to terror funding activities... as per NIA investigations, the suspects whose premises were raided are sympathisers of a Bangladesh-based al-Qaeda network,” said the agency.

The search operation was part of the NIA’s ongoing investigation into a 2023 case related to a conspiracy by al-Qaeda operatives from Bangladesh in collaboration with the individuals previously arrested by the agency. “The conspiracy was aimed at propagating al-Qaeda’s terrorist activities and radicalising gullible youth in India,” it said.

Five chargesheeted

In November last year, the agency filed a chargesheet against five persons — four Bangladeshi nationals named Mohammed Sojibmiyan; Munna Khalid Ansari, alias Munna Khan; Azarul Islam, alias Jahangir or Aakash Khan; Abdul Latif, alias Mominul Ansari; and an Indian national, Farid.

The NIA said its probe into their antecedents revealed that the accused had procured forged documents for concealing their real identities.

