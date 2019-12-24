National

NIA searches NSCN(IM) member’s residences

The NIA conducted searches in Delhi and Nagaland at the residence of Alemla Jamir, a member of the steering committee of the NSCN(IM) that is involved in peace talks with the Centre.

The NIA conducted searches in Delhi and Nagaland at the residence of Alemla Jamir, a member of the steering committee of the NSCN(IM) that is involved in peace talks with the Centre.   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

Alemla Jamir accused of transporting terror funds from Delhi to Nagaland on the instructions of T. Muivah’s wife

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Delhi and Nagaland at the residence of Alemla Jamir, a member of the steering committee of the NSCN(IM) that is involved in peace talks with the Centre.

The NIA has accused Ms. Alemla Jamir of transporting terror funds from Delhi to Nagaland on the instructions of Icrak Muivah, wife of T. Muivah of the Isak-Muivah faction of the NSCN(IM).

Nagaland Governor R.N Ravi is engaged in final round of negotiations with Mr. Muivah and other Naga groups for the Naga peace deal.

The NIA re-registered a case on December 20, initially being probed by the Special Cell of the Delhi police. The NIA said Ms. Jamir was detained at the Delhi airport on December 17 with ₹72 lakh by the Income Tax authorities. She was later arrested by the Special Cell.

“The case relates to terror funding of NSCN(IM), wherein funds were being taken by the cash courier Alemla Jamir from Delhi to Nagaland on the instructions of Icrak Muivah, wife of Muivah, general secretary of the NSCN (IM),” the NIA said in a release.

It said searches conducted at the house of Ms. Jamir had led to the recovery of four bulletproof jackets, 28 rounds of prohibited ammunition, one drone, Naga Army uniforms, prohibited wildlife articles, incriminating diaries, photographs, and digital devices including Chinese smart phones, video recorders, spy cams and hard disks.

