NIA says no prejudice to Bhima Koregaon accused

Mumbai

02 August 2021 19:59 IST

When sessions judge took cognizance of charge sheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) told the Bombay High Court on Monday that no prejudice was caused to all accused of the Bhima Koregaon case when the sessions judge took cognizance of the charge sheet filed in the case.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar was hearing a plea filed by advocate Sudha Bharadwaj and other accused in the case. The petition alleged that judge KD Wadane, who granted an extension to the Pune police to file the charge sheet and took cognizance of it, was not authorised to do so.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the NIA, told the court that no prejudice was caused to the rights of the accused just by Justice Wadane taking cognizance of the charge sheet.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the Central agency took over the case from the Pune police on January 24, 2020 and, hence, there was nothing wrong in a sessions court and not a special NIA court taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by police.

The matter will be heard again on August 4.