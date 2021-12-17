NIA report on Varavara Rao says he is normal

Mumbai

17 December 2021 18:43 IST

Agency disputes extension of medical bail; HC gives time till Dec. 20

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted a one-page report on 82-year-old Varavara Rao’s medical condition before the Bombay High Court on Friday, stating that he was normal.

Mr Rao, an accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case is currently on medical bail and is residing in Mumbai with his wife. He has urged the court to allow him to return home to Telangana. He was granted interim medical bail for six months on February 22, 2021, and has filed for an extension.

NIA counsel Sandesh Patil submitted the medical report to a division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and S.V. Kotwal.

When Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Mr. Rao, sought reasons for the one-page report, the court interrupted and said the report is from a hospital (Nanavati Hospital) of Mr. Grover’s choice.

Mr. Patil then said, if Mr Grover is disputing the report, let Mr Rao surrender now and the reports can be disputed later.

Mr. Grover said he has a draft affidavit ready and can make arguments on those on December 20. The court agreed and said Mr. Rao need not surrender till then.

As per a medical test was conducted on September 9, Mr Rao is suspected to have early stage of Parkinson’s Disease along with other medical ailments.

On November 29, the same bench had directed the probe agency to conduct fresh medical tests and submit the reports which do not have medical jargon.

The fresh medical plea filed by Mr. Rao’s lawyers mention an opinion by a neurologist of a famous private hospital that states, “He has asymptomatic Parkinson's ailment”.

The plea goes on to list Mr Rao's health condition by saying he takes 13 medicines daily for neurological problems, cholesterol, blood pressure, prostate, acidity, gastroesophageal reflux, constipation, cardiac issues and pain relief.

He has been suffering from constant headaches, known as cluster headaches and needs further examinations and constant supervision. He has retention problems, movement disorder with tremors and gait instability, the plea said.