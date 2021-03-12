NIA recovers ₹ 91 lakh from a field in Jammu

Cash recovered at the instance of one Romesh Kumar, who was arrested earlier this month in a narco-terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday recovered ₹ 91 lakh from an agricultural field in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. The cash, concealed in a pit, was recovered at the instance of an accused, Romesh Kumar. He was arrested earlier this month in a narco-terrorism case, an NIA official said.

The NIA said it recovered “proceeds of narcotics” in the early hours of Friday.

“Investigation revealed that arrested accused Romesh Kumar had received the cash proceeds of drugs from narco-smugglers based in Kashmir valley for self as well as for further channelization to different terrorist entities,” the NIA said in a statement.

The case was registered in June 2020 in J&K’s Kupwara after ₹ 20 lakh and 2 kg heroin were recovered from a car during a vehicle-check on a bridge.

The car belonged to an accused, Abdul Momin Peer. The NIA took over the investigation on June 23, 2020.

“Recently, NIA had arrested five accused persons from Srinagar and Jammu on March 1 and had taken them on remand for 15 days. Based upon examination and disclosure of arrested accused persons, NIA conducted searches and recovered proceeds of narcotics smuggling to the tune of Rs 91 lakh. The amount was found concealed in a field in village Gurwal, PS Ramgarh, district Samba, J&K,” the agency said.