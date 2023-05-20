NIA raids multiple locations in nine J&K districts in terror-funding case

May 20, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 09:38 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided multiple locations in nine districts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in a terror-funding case.

The NIA said extensive searches were conducted in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Awantipora, Anantnag, Handwara, Kupwara and Poonch districts relating to members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and overground workers involved in conspiracies hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations and their affiliates, the NIA said.

The NIA said a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices with incriminating contents had been seized during the searches and were being scrutinised to track further links of the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case pertained to terror-funding and the collection of funds by now-banned JeI (J&K), “ostensibly for charitable purposes but has been using them instead for promotion of terror activities by proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) etc.”.

Also Read | NIA raids 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in crackdown on terrorists, hybrid overground workers

The NIA said it had earlier chargesheeted four persons in the case, involving well-organised cadres of the terrorist outfits operating in J&K.

“The banned organisations and their affiliates have been engaged in conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers with the aim of disrupting the peace and communal harmony of J&K,” the NIA said.

The NIA said it was moving swiftly to take action against some of the recently launched affiliates of the banned terrorist organisations, such as LeT, HUM, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

Among the affiliates under NIA scrutiny are The Resistance Front (TRF), the United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), the Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), the Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), the Kashmir Tigers, the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), the NIA added.

ADVERTISEMENT