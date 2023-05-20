NIA raids underway at four places in J&K's Pulwama

May 20, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - SRINAGAR

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in a terror-related case on May 20, officials said.

The raids are being conducted in Gussu, Rajpora, Awantipora and Tral, they said.

NIA sleuths were accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Further details are awaited.

