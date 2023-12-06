ADVERTISEMENT

NIA raids suspects for supporting terror outfits in J&K

December 06, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - SRINAGAR

The sleuths of the premier agency are carrying out these raids at Shopian and Baramulla, among other areas

The Hindu Bureau

An NIA team investigates suspects supporting terror outfits in J&K. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided several locations of the suspects who were believed to support militancy in J&K.

A NIA spokesman said teams of the NIA cracked down on eight locations in the seven districts of Poonch, Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, and Srinagar.

“The locations raided today were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) associated with the newly-formed affiliates and offshoots of the banned terrorist outfits,” the NIA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the searches led to the seizure of several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents. 

The NIA has been investigating the conspiracy of the recently launched offshoots of the banned terror outfits to destabilise J&K through violent terrorist attacks and activities, the spokesman said.

These offshoots are of the banned Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda etc.

“Extensive searches were also conducted at the premises of the cadres and sympathisers of these newly floated organisations, which included The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, among others,” the NIA said.

The NIA had registered a case suo moto on June 21, 2022 to probe the involvement of the cadres, OGWs and other suspects of the new outfits in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms and ammunition to spread terror, violence and subversion in J&K.

“The NIA investigations so far have revealed that Pak-based operatives were using social media platforms to promote terror, and were also using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley,” the NIA said.

The conspiracy also involved radicalisation of local youth and mobilisation of OGWs to carry out violent and disruptive activities in J&K, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US