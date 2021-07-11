NIA raids seven locations in Kashmir

During the searches, a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptop, hard disks and T-Shirts having ISIS logo were recovered and seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided multiple locations in Kashmir valley, questioned locals and seized digital devices in a case regarding online radicalization by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in India.

"The NIA conducted simultaneous searches in Srinagar and Anantnag at seven locations. During the searches, a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptop, hard disks and T-Shirts having ISIS logo were recovered and seized," a NIA spokesman said.

A case was registered by the NIA on June 29, 2021 under Sections 124A, 153A, and153B of the IPC and Sections 17, 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UA(P) Act 1967 in connection with the conspiracy of the terrorist organization ISIS to radicalize and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State.

The NIA spokesman said an India-centric online propaganda magazine ‘the Voice of Hind’ (VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred.

"An investigation in the case continues," the spokesman said.

According to the NIA, in order to execute its nefarious plan, an organized campaign has been launched over the cyber space, which is supplemented by on ground terror financing activities.

"ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo- online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalizing and recruiting members to the fold of ISIS," the NIA said.