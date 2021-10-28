NIA raids premises of JeI members in J&K

The agency had filed a case against the group for separatist and secessionist activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided 17 places in seven districts of J&K on Wednesday in a case related to the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JeI) role in funding terror in the Union Territory. “Searches were conducted today on the premises of office-bearers and members of the JeI. During the searches, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized,” an NIA spokesman said. Searches were made at locations in Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam, Kishtwar and Jammu districts.

A case was registered by the NIA on February 5, 2021 in connection with separatist and secessionist activities of the JeI, a socio-religious group that was banned under the UA(P) Act on February 28, 2019.

According to the NIA, the members of the organisation have been collecting funds domestically and abroad, “which are being used for violent and secessionist activities”.

“The JeI has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities,” he added.