NIA raids four States, busts fake currency racket

The operation was part of the NIA’s probe into a case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by suspected individuals for trafficking of fake Indian currency notes across borders

December 02, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 2 seized counterfeit notes, currency printing paper, printer, and digital gadgets during the raids conducted across four States, .

The operation was part of the agency’s probe into a case registered on November 24 pertaining to a larger conspiracy hatched by suspected individuals for trafficking of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) across the borders and for promoting its circulation in different parts of the country.

Based on specific inputs, the NIA teams searched the premises of accused Rahul Tanaji Patil aka Javed in the Kohlapur district of Maharashtra, Vivek Thakur in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, Mahendar in Ballari, Karnataka; and suspects Shiva Patil from Yavatmal in Maharashtra, and Shashi Bhushan from Rohtas in Bihar.

The searches led to the seizure of ₹6,600 in fake notes of ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 denominations, along with currency printing papers, from the house of Vivek Thakur. He, along with Shiva Patil and others, used to procure fake currency and its printing accessories from the bordering countries, for circulation across India, said the agency.

“NIA investigations further revealed that Rahul Tanaji Patil...was using fraudulently obtained SIM cards to take payments by promising to supply fake currency notes. The search at Mahender’s house led to the seizure of a printer meant to be used for FICN,” it said.

