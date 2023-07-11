HamberMenu
NIA raids five places in south Kashmir in terror conspiracy case

July 11, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - New Delhi:

ANI
A CRPF vehicle stands by as NIA team conduct search operations at one of a multiple locations, in a connection with a terror-related case in Kashmir. File photo

A CRPF vehicle stands by as NIA team conduct search operations at one of a multiple locations, in a connection with a terror-related case in Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, conducted searches at five locations in South Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case.

In May this year, the NIA had also searched 13 locations in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the case that relates to the hatching of a conspiracy by terror outfits through both physical and cyberspace.

As per the NIA, which registered the case last year, proscribed terrorist organisations hatched plans to unleash violent terrorist attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED)and small arms.

The agency had earlier said that the plans were part of a larger conspiracy by these terrorist outfits to commit acts of terror and violence, in association with local youth and overground workers, to disturb peace and communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, on June 26, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case registered by the agency last year, officials said.

NIA is a specialised law enforcement organisation that fights terrorism. Under a signed decree from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the agency has the authority to handle the investigation of terrorism-related offences across states without the need for special consent from States.

